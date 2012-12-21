* Savings banks eye options for insurers -sources
* High-level working group to meet in January -sources
* Two public sector insurers discussing merger
* Allianz overture to Provinzial seen as trigger
FRANKFURT, Dec 21 Germany's savings banks are
pushing for tighter cooperation among the public sector insurers
they largely own, following an overture by Allianz to
buy into the sector, two people familiar with savings bank
thinking said.
The sources said Georg Fahrenschon, head of the DSGV
national savings bank association, is one of the drivers in the
effort to forge closer ties among the insurers, who together
control 10 percent of the country's insurance market and earn 18
billion euros ($24 billion) in premiums every year.
A high level working group is due to meet in Berlin in
January to explore options, the sources told Reuters.
The sector is already seeing some movement in this
direction, with insurer Provinzial Nordwest due to hold
exclusive talks with peer Provinzial Rheinland until March 31,
although earlier merger efforts failed.
Germany's public sector banks and insurers have a special
status under German law and traditionally have closed ranks to
ward off any threat of influence from the private sector.
However, that special status appeared under threat after
Allianz made an approach to Provinzial Nordwest, with financial
sources saying the country's market leader could be prepared to
pay more than 2.25 billion euros for its public sector rival.
That valuation could be enticing to savings bank owners
wanting to cut costs in the face of pressure on margins.
Talk of an Allianz bid aroused opposition from services
trade union Verdi, which said 6,000 jobs could be at stake.
OPTIONS OPEN
The sources familiar with savings bank thinking said options
to be explored included merging whole companies but also getting
individual business units to work together more closely in areas
such as IT services.
The options are open but one of the sources warned that
prospects for merging whole companies would prove difficult due
to their complex ownership structure.
"However, in the long term the companies have to hold their
own against the competition and that is becoming increasingly
difficult if the association remains a loose one," one of the
sources said.
The DSGV declined to comment.
More than 90 percent of the premiums among public sector
insurers are earned by the top five players, with Bavaria's
Versicherungskammer Bayern in the lead.
Consolidation among the insurers could save around 500
million euros per year, the sources said, adding that the
savings banks hoped to take rapid decisions on the main issues.
"Provinzial has been a trigger when it comes to the
insurers; sometimes you need that to get things rolling," the
second source said.
Success in bringing insurers together may prompt savings
banks to try a similar move with their home loan banks, where
cooperation also has been poor, the source added.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Philipp Halstrick; Writing by
Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)