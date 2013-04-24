* Guaranteed savings products to remain, possibly altered
* Low interest rates prompting new products too
* Industry premiums up 2 pct to 181.7 bln eur in 2012
* Industry body sees similar rise in 2013
By Klaus Lauer
BERLIN, April 24 Germany's insurers pledged to
continue offering traditional guaranteed life insurance savings
policies, though possibly in altered form, in the face of
debilitating low interest rates and euro debt crisis
aftershocks.
"Life insurance is certainly not some discontinued model,"
Markus Faulhaber, head of Allianz's German life
insurance unit, told a news conference of industry trade body
GDV.
Many German life insurers, including Allianz and Munich Re
unit Ergo, have been tinkering with new products that
move away from life-long yield guarantees, which insurers find
increasingly costly to fulfil.
Low interest rates are squeezing the margin between what an
insurer can earn on investments in government bonds and what it
has to pay out to policy-holders. This has prompted insurers to
retool their products in the hope consumers will accept less
guarantee in return for higher yield.
"We assume that there will still be demand for guarantees in
the market," said Faulhaber, who represents the life insurance
sector at the industry body. "Guarantees will remain an
important element in insurance contracts."
More than 60 percent of Germans see protecting their
investments as their No. 1 priority, a study by insurer Gothaer
showed.
Allianz and Ergo plan to launch their new life products
around the middle of the year but have revealed few details in
view of stiff competition. Insurers say that explaining the new
products to consumers could be a major hurdle.
Allianz has previously said it would offer the new policies
alongside traditional savings products that guarantee a minimum
interest rate over the lifetime of the policy.
PREMIUMS UP
The GDV said the German insurance sector saw overall
premiums rise by 2 percent to 181.7 billion euros ($236.5
billion) in 2012 and expects similar growth in 2013.
"We are pleased with the premium development, not least
considering the ongoing euro debt crisis," GDV president
Alexander Erdland told the news conference.
Life insurance premiums rose by 0.6 percent to 87.3 billion
euros in 2012, while cancellations fell to a 20 year low,
underscoring consumer confidence in their policies, GDV said.
Insurers must continue to build out their product offering
for capital market-linked savings products, to meet the future
needs of a burgeoning generation of pensioners, GDV said.
"But to do that, life insurers need a supervisory framework
that allows them to offer all customers attractive savings
products in a period of prolonged low interest rates," Erdland
said.
Regulators should take this consideration into account in
finalising new risk-capital rules for insurers known as Solvency
II that are expected to take effect from around 2016, he said.
Private and employer-organised retirement programmes should
also be exempted from a planned tax on financial transactions
aimed at dampening speculation in Europe, Erdland said.
The GDV said property and casualty premiums saw their
strongest growth in 17 years in 2012, rising 3.7 percent to 58.7
billion euros. While all property-casualty segments grew, the
strongest rise was seen in car insurance, where premiums rose
5.4 percent to 22.0 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7683 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt, editing
by Mark Heinrich)