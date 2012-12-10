FRANKFURT Dec 10 German public-sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest will discuss merging with peer Provinzial Rheinland in a possible blow to Nordwest suitor Allianz .

The state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia said in a statement on Monday the two public-sector insurers would explore a merger until March 31 and ruled out talks with other interested parties until then. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)