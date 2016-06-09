BERLIN, June 9 German lawmakers approved
legislation on Wednesday which will grant foreign investors the
same tax status as domestic investors, in a preemptive move to
avert intervention from the European Union.
Under current law, domestic funds are exempt from paying
corporate income tax on revenue related to dividends and real
estate, while foreign funds are required to pay a 15 percent tax
rate on such gains.
Similar tax regimes in Poland and France have been
overturned by the European Court of Justice, prompting Berlin to
act.
Senior government officials have said the new legislation is
aimed at closing a loophole that allowed unequal treatment of
foreign and domestic investors, therefore reducing legal risks
stemming from the European Union.
Under the new law, shareholders will be eligible for tax
rebates only if the stocks are held 45 days before and after the
dividend payout date.
The current system had allowed banks to "borrow" stocks
owned by foreign shareholders before the dividend payment date
for a small fee, allowing them to collect the dividend and then
request tax rebates.
The new regulation is expected to be in place by January
2018.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Michael Nienaber, editing
by David Evans)