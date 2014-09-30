By Harro Ten Wolde and Sudip Kar-Gupta
Columbus became the latest German company to
announce plans to float shares as the country's traditionally
risk-averse companies warm to capital markets after Alibaba's
record-breaking $25 billion listing.
Encouraged by the reception of the Chinese e-commerce
giant's U.S. initial public offering (IPO) and by rising
confidence in the economy, companies such online fashion
retailer Zalando and start-up firm Rocket Internet are
breathing even more life into equity markets, where volumes are
at a seven-year high globally.
"We currently have a great window for IPOs. Markets are very
liquid, the ECB is helping through its quantitative easing
policy, the U.S. economy is showing strong growth," said Klaus
Froehlich, who heads Morgan Stanley's equity capital
markets business in Germany and Austria.
"For anyone who has done their homework now is the time to
go to market and list."
Consulting firm Ernst and Young estimates that up
to 20 companies may list shares on Deutsche Boerse
this year, more than twice as much as last year.
Proceeds from listings in Germany, including Rocket
Internet, will reach roughly the level of the 3.5 billion euros
($4.41 bln) in issuance for the whole of 2013, Deutsche Boerse
data showed.
Analysts said Germany's "Mittelstand", small-to-medium sized
companies, often family-owned or backed by sponsors, have
traditionally been more wary of capital markets, but are showing
signs they are more ready to turn to equity financing.
Zalando late on Monday priced its shares at 21.50 euros
($27.08) each late on Monday, setting Europe's biggest online
fashion retailer to fetch 605 million euros.
Meanwhile Rocket Internet, Zalando's top investor, will
become the ninth company to float in Germany this year. It
expects to raise as much as 1.6 billion euros.
That would be the biggest German IPO since car engine maker
Tognum floated in 2007, the year Rocket Internet was founded by
the Samwer brothers, Oliver, Alexander and Marc.
Since then they have set up e-commerce sites and online
marketplaces for everything from taxis to meal deliveries in
more than 100 countries. Its firms made about $1 billion in
sales last year.
In a further sign of confidence in Germany's equity markets,
U.S. private equity firm Lone Star has said it planned to float
its eastern German property company TLG Immobilien, and the
owners of classified advertising group Scout24 are also
exploring an IPO.
A surge in deals across Europe is also helping sentiment.
European IPO issuance is up 260 percent this year to $54.8
billion, while global IPO volumes almost doubled to $176 billion
so far this year, Thomson Reuters data show, marking the highest
first-nine month total since 2007.
TREASURE HUNT
Zalando priced its shares close to the upper end of its
18-22.50 euro range, showing healthy appetite for still-rare
European Internet offerings.
"The Zalando IPO has attracted strong demand because their
management team is convincing, they're only listing a small part
of the company and if you're looking for a European online play,
there are not that many companies apart from Zalando," said
Cantor Fitzgerald retail analyst Freddie George.
But he said potential Zalando investors should heed the
fortunes British rival ASOS, a former stock market
high-flyer whose stock has fallen 70 percent since February.
"I feel that people are maybe being a little bit naive. They
are similar to ASOS," said George.
Investors say that while Zalando has the merit of a
market-leading position in its own sector, it still faces
competition from older rivals who sell from stores as well as on
the Internet.
Andrea Williams, European equities fund manager at Royal
London Asset Management, said: "It's a difficult space to get
right, in terms of pitching it right and competing against
retailers already on the ground."
