FRANKFURT Aug 20 Swedish online and mobile bank TF Bank said on Thursday it was preparing to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange to raise funds for its financial technology growth strategy and loan portfolio growth.

A person familiar with the plans said TF Bank aimed to fetch proceeds of more than 100 million euros ($111.24 million) from the initial public offering (IPO).

TF Bank said it had mandated ICF Bank as sole global coordinator, sole bookrunner and joint lead manager for the initial public offering (IPO), MM Warburg as joint lead manager and DZ Bank as co-lead manager.

