FRANKFURT Oct 24 The German market for initial public offerings is likely to remain difficult for the next 12 to 24 months, an adviser at Ernst & Young said on Monday.

"At the moment, this market is nonexistent in Germany and I wouldn't bet on it in early 2012," Joachim Spill, head of transaction advisory services in Europe at Ernst & Young said at a press conference on Monday.

Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has postponed the IPO of lighting unit Osram, while chemicals maker Evonik RAGES.UL has also delayed plans to go public.

Equity fundraising worldwide slumped to its slowest in the third quarter since early 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed. [ID:nS1E78Q1DG]

Spill said he did not expect any major M&A deals in light of current market uncertainty.

"In the early part of the year, there was an unbelievable amount of activity, but then nothing happened," he said. "It's all just medium-sized deals to expand portfolios." (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)