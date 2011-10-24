FRANKFURT Oct 24 The German market for initial
public offerings is likely to remain difficult for the next 12
to 24 months, an adviser at Ernst & Young said on Monday.
"At the moment, this market is nonexistent in Germany and I
wouldn't bet on it in early 2012," Joachim Spill, head of
transaction advisory services in Europe at Ernst & Young said
at a press conference on Monday.
Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has postponed the IPO of lighting unit
Osram, while chemicals maker Evonik RAGES.UL has also delayed
plans to go public.
Equity fundraising worldwide slumped to its slowest in the
third quarter since early 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Spill said he did not expect any major M&A deals in light
of current market uncertainty.
"In the early part of the year, there was an unbelievable
amount of activity, but then nothing happened," he said. "It's
all just medium-sized deals to expand portfolios."
