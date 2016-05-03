UPDATE 2-BOK holds rates, upgrades economic outlook with hawkish tone
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)
BERLIN May 3 German deputy Economy Minister Uwe Beckmeyer said on Tuesday Iran had promised to repay soon old debts arising from state guarantees for German exports, clearing the way for fresh guarantees to be issued.
"Iran has now recognised its old debts and promised me to pay them in the near-term," Beckmeyer told Reuters.
Iran owes Germany about 500 million euros ($578.90 million) under so-called Hermes covers, a German government arrangement that protects German companies if foreign debtors fail to pay. ($1 = 0.8637 euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)
TOKYO, April 13 The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield edged down on Thursday to its lowest level since November and within a whisper of zero, taking its cues from lower U.S. Treasury yields and underpinned by solid demand at a 30-year JGB auction.