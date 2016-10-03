(Corrects second reference to Iran in first paragraph)
TEHRAN Oct 3 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel promised on Monday to remind the United States of its
commitment to reduce sanctions against Iran, as he courted
business ties during a two-day trip to the Islamic Republic.
Speaking at the opening of an economic forum, Gabriel said
Germany wanted to "remind the United States of the commitment to
get to an effective dismantling of sanctions".
Iran's Deputy Economy Minister Mohammad Khazaei said 10
economic agreements would be signed on the sidelines of
Gabriel's visit. "I hope that this will smooth the way between
both countries," he said.
Gabriel has gone to Iran with a plane-load of industry
executives. Remaining U.S. sanctions and political concerns have
so far held back a hoped-for business boom between the two
countries.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley;
Editing by Alison Williams)