BERLIN Jan 26 On the eve of Tuesday's 70th
anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp at
Auschwitz, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germans had an
everlasting responsibility to fight all forms of anti-Semitism
and racism.
In what appeared to be an indirect reference to the
grass-roots PEGIDA movement, which argues that Germany is being
overrun by Muslims and refugees, Merkel told a memorial for the
victims of Auschwitz: "We've got to fight anti-Semitism and all
racism from the outset."
"We've got to constantly be on guard to protect our freedom,
democracy and rule of law," she said. "We've got to expose those
who promote prejudices and conjure up bogeymen, the old ones as
well as the new."
Merkel said it was a disgrace that some Jews or those
expressing support for Israel had been threatened or attacked in
Germany, which was responsible for the Holocaust, and that
protecting the growing Jewish community was a national duty.
Last year, German authorities and Jewish leaders blamed a
rise in anti-Semitism mainly on Muslim extremists and young
immigrants.
The chancellor, who led a major rally in support of Jews in
Germany in September, called it "wonderful" that more than
100,000 Jews now live in Germany; the community has grown
steadily in the decades since the end of the Cold War.
PEGIDA, or "Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of
the West", was due on Monday to renew its weekly rallies around
Germany, which were set to be met by even larger
counter-demonstrations and a big anti-PEGIDA rock concert in
Dresden.
More than 17,000 protesters took part in a PEGIDA rally on
Sunday in Dresden, centre of the anti-Islam rallies, according
to police, down from the 25,000 who attended the previous
demonstration on Jan. 12.
Monday's anti-PEGIDA concert and rally, featuring rock star
Herbert Groenemeyer, was expected to bring some 40,000 people to
the square in front of Dresden's landmark Baroque church, the
Frauenkirche (Church of our Lady).
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik
Kirschbaum; Editing by Kevin Liffey)