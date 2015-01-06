* Anti-Muslim rallies are now regular event in Dresden
* Merkel says protesters are racist, motivated by hatred
* Counter-demonstrations much bigger in Berlin, Cologne
By Oliver Barth
DRESDEN, Germany, Jan 6 Top-selling German
tabloid Bild and 50 prominent Germans called on Tuesday for an
end to what they see as rising xenophobia, a day after thousands
of protesters in several German cities rallied against Muslim
immigration.
Monday's rallies, organised by a new grassroots movement
called PEGIDA, or Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation
of the West, have become a weekly event in the eastern city of
Dresden.
Some 18,000 people, the biggest number so far, turned out in
Dresden but similar rallies in Berlin and the western city of
Cologne were heavily outnumbered by counter-protesters who
accuse PEGIDA of fanning racism and intolerance.
Bild published a 'No to PEGIDA' appeal on Tuesday, covering
the front page and a double page spread on page 2 and 3 with
quotes from the 50 politicians and celebrities.
"(They) are saying 'no' to xenophobia and 'yes' to diversity
and tolerance," Bild's deputy editor, Bela Anda, wrote in a
commentary. "We should not hand over our streets to hollow
rallying cries."
In Dresden, the PEGIDA protesters waved Germany's black,
red and gold flag and brandished posters bearing slogans such as
"Against religious fanaticism and every kind of radicalism".
One poster in Cologne called for "potatoes rather than doner
kebabs", a swipe at ethnic Turks who at around three million
represent Germany's largest immigrant community.
Germany has some of the world's most liberal asylum rules,
partly due to its Nazi past. The number of asylum seekers
arriving in Germany, many from the Middle East, jumped to around
200,000 last year -- four times as many as in 2012.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to shun
the anti-Muslim protesters, saying their hearts are full of
hatred and argued that hostility towards foreigners has no place
in Germany..
In Cologne, home to a large Muslim population, there were 10
times as many counter-demonstrators as PEGIDA protesters. In
similarly multi-ethnic Berlin, some 5,000 counter-demonstrators
swamped around 400 anti-Muslim protesters, local police said.
Cologne Cathedral and Berlin's Brandenburg Gate switched off
their lights to protest against the rallies.
PEGIDA has nonetheless shaken Germany's political
establishment which some say could help the Eurosceptic party
Alternative for Germany (AfD). But the AfD, dogged by internal
power struggle, is split over how to deal with the movement.
Bild's campaign drew current and former politicians,
celebrities and businessmen.
"(PEGIDA) appeals to hollow prejudices, xenophobia and
intolerance," wrote former Social Democrat Chancellor Helmut
Schmidt. "A look at our past and economic sense tells us Germany
should not spurn refugees and asylum seekers," he added.
Others included Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, rock
star Udo Lindenberg, 76-year old pop star Heino and former
German soccer captain Oliver Bierhoff.
