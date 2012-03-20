BERLIN, March 20 German Defence Minister Thomas
de Maiziere said on Tuesday Germany would deliver another
submarine to Israel for which it would give "financial help",
although he gave no details on what level of discount Berlin
would make.
Israel currently operates three German-built Dolphin
submarines and has two more on order. Israel's purchase of a
sixth submarine had been widely expected. The vessels are
considered a vanguard against foes like Iran.
The Dolphins, which cost $500 million-$700 million are
manufactured by Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW), which is
owned by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)