UPDATE 2-Turkey denies reports of import ban on Russian wheat
* Turkey bought 1.9 mln T of Russian wheat in July-Jan (Writes through after comment from Turkey ministry)
BERLIN Dec 15 Germany plans to finance part of the cost of four new corvette warships for the Israeli navy made by German firm Thyssen Krupp under a deal struck with the Jewish state in November, the government said on Monday.
Following approval by German parliament's budget committee the contract could be finalised before the end of this year, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
As part of its atonement for the Nazi Holocaust, Germany is committed to Israel's security and has often helped pay for the cost of military equipment such as submarines.
The mass-circulation Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that Berlin had earmarked up to 115 million euros for the warships -- which would cost around 1 billion euros in total.
Seibert declined comment on the size of the German contribution. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Turkey bought 1.9 mln T of Russian wheat in July-Jan (Writes through after comment from Turkey ministry)
* IOM aware of survivors brought to Hodeidah (Adds ICRC statement)
SEOUL, March 17 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday issued the Trump administration's starkest warning yet to North Korea, saying that a military response would be "on the table" if Pyongyang took action to threaten South Korean and U.S. forces.