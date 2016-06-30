FRANKFURT, June 30 Germany's Officefirst Immobilien aims to be ready for capital market investors by the third quarter, the subsidiary of real estate firm IVG said on Thursday, as it looks to take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates.

"Our main goal is to reach capital market ability by the third quarter this year," Chief Executive Michiel Jaski said.

IVG is splitting off Officefirst into a self-contained entity which will manage the bulk of IVG's assets.

Officefirst is in talks with several banks to refinance its debt in the coming weeks to take advantage of low interest rates.

"We can certainly benefit from current market conditions which put us in a very nice situation," Jaski said.

He declined to comment on a Reuters report this week citing sources who said IVG was launching a 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion) asset sale as its hedge fund owners seek to lock in high prices in the country's buoyant property market.

The sources said IVG had sent out first information packages to prospective bidders and that the sale could also take the form of an initial public offering.

"These are all speculations and we don't know of any sales," Jaski said.

IVG has a commercial property portfolio worth 3.3 billion euros which includes Frankfurt airport's landmark Squaire building.

The company was buried under a pile of 4.2 billion euros in debt when it was taken over by its lenders following insolvency proceedings in 2013.

Jaski said Officefirst plans to focus strictly on buoyant property markets in central locations in Germany's six largest cities and to deliver full asset management services as opposed to mere portfolio operations.

