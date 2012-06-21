BERLIN, June 21 Visitors to Berlin's Jewish
cemeteries can now use their smartphones to make an 'electronic
tour' that provides information about people buried there.
The German capital counts three historical Jewish cemeteries
dating back to the 17th and the 19th centuries that survived the
damage and desecration of the Nazi era. They have undergone
large-scale renovation work in recent years.
The smartphone programme leads visitors to the graves of
Jewish figures such as philosopher Moses Mendelssohn, hotelier
Berthold Kempinski, publishers Rudolf Mosse and Samuel
Fischermen and also of those who committed suicide to escape
deportation to Nazi death camps.
"There is an Internet code at the entrance of each cemetery
which can be scanned by a smartphone and directly connects to
the cemeteries' website," the cemeteries' inspector Hilel
Goldmann said.
The Internet programme is steered by a GPS navigation device
and enables the visitors to plan their own 'tour' choosing among
about 160 of the 150,000 graves in the three Berlin cemeteries,
Goldmann said.
One of them, the Weissensee Cemetery, located in the
eponymous northern neighbourhood of the city, is still in use.
It is the largest Jewish cemetery in Europe by area and hopes to
join the UNESCO World Heritage list.
(Reporting by Elisa Oddone)