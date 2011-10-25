DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN Oct 25 Germany's federal government has dropped its forecast that unemployment will fall to just above 2.5 million by 2014, prompted by lower economic growth forecasts, according to a Labour Ministry report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The ministry now expects 2.85 million registered jobless in 2012, 120,000 fewer than forecast this year. This number should fall to 2.74 million by 2014, according to the report. (Reporting by Holger Hansen)
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports