BERLIN Oct 25 Germany's federal government has dropped its forecast that unemployment will fall to just above 2.5 million by 2014, prompted by lower economic growth forecasts, according to a Labour Ministry report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The ministry now expects 2.85 million registered jobless in 2012, 120,000 fewer than forecast this year. This number should fall to 2.74 million by 2014, according to the report. (Reporting by Holger Hansen)