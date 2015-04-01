* Tengelmann was to sell Kaiser's to Edeka

* Cartel Office decides to prohibit takeover

* Regulator has voiced competition concerns

* Tengelmann boss has warned of consequences of deal failing (Adds background)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 1 Germany's competition watchdog has decided to prohibit a plan by the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser's, despite concessions it made, it said on Wednesday.

Retail group Tengelmann, which also owns home improvement chain OBI and discount fashion group KiK, said in October it would sell Kaiser's to Edeka. Kaiser's has 451 stores, around 16,000 employees and turnover of 1.8 billion euros ($1.93 billion).

Andreas Mundt, who heads the competition watchdog, said the takeover would further limit competition in big cities like Berlin and Munich, giving Edeka a market share of more than 10 percent in some places, potentially leading to price rises.

Tengelmann boss Karl-Erivan Haub has warned against a rejection of the deal, saying it could mean the end of Kaiser's as he saw no prospect of turning around the group as a standalone business.

Edeka, Rewe, Aldi and the Schwarz Group that owns the Lidl chain, all privately owned, already account for 85 percent of the German market in which Kaiser's has a 0.6 percent share.

