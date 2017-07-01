By Francois Lenoir
| STRASBOURG, France, July 1
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the
United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut
Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving
force for European integration on Saturday.
The former German Chancellor, who died on June 16 at 87, was
remembered at a memorial ceremony at the European Parliament as
a dedicated European who abhorred war by ex U.S. President Bill
Clinton, Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and others.
"Helmut Kohl gave us the chance to be involved in something
bigger than ourselves, bigger than our terms in office and
bigger than our fleeting careers," Clinton said of the man who
was German chancellor from 1982 to 1998 and oversaw German
reunification in 1990.
The two-hour memorial, in a city that has often changed
hands and now lies in France symbolised the role Kohl played in
reconciling the two erstwhile enemies France and Germany while
driving European integration forward.
"He was the architect of the world order," said Medvedev of
Kohl, who skilfully negotiated reunification with communist East
Germany with former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. "In Russia,
we'll remember him as our friend -- a wise and sincere person."
Afterwards, Kohl's casket was flown by helicopter across the
Rhine to his hometown of Ludwigshafen, where his body was later
carried in procession before being transported by riverboat to
his final place of rest in Speyer.
The resting place of many rulers of the Holy Roman Empire,
itself a Europe-spanning polity, Speyer Cathedral was seen by
Kohl as a symbol of European unity -- a place he showed to
contemporary leaders including Gorbachev and Britain's Margaret
Thatcher.
"Helmut Kohl was a German patriot and a European patriot,"
said Juncker, a former Luxembourg prime minister and close
friend of Kohl who switched between German and French in his
tribute. "We've lost a giant of the post-war era."
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who served as a minister under
Kohl in the 1990s but later had a falling out over his role in
receiving $1 million in illegal campaign cash donations,
remembered Kohl as an at-times controversial figure with
numerous enemies.
"I could tell you stories as well," she said. "But all that
paled in comparison to his life's achievements."
Merkel said Kohl had changed the lives of millions across
all of Europe.
"The lives of millions of people would have been a lot
different without Helmut Kohl -- including my own life," the
former East German said. "Dear Helmut Kohl, thanks to you I'm
standing here today. Thanks for the chance that you made
possible for me and many others."
The ceremony concluded with the German national anthem and
excerpts from Beethoven's 9th symphony "Ode to Joy", used as the
anthem of the European Union.
The proposal to hold a European ceremony was
enthusiastically advocated by Juncker, and by Kohl's second wife
Maike Kohl-Richter, who survives him.
His sons, however, will boycott the Cathedral's funeral
mass, since their father will not be laid to rest alongside
Hannelore Kohl, his wife of decades.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Thomas Escritt in Berlin
