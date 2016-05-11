BERLIN May 11 Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners
have agreed on plans to force employers to give temporary
workers permanent contracts after one and a half years, ending
months of wrangling over the issue.
The new rules, which also make it mandatory for employers to
give temporary workers the same salaries as their permanent
peers after nine months, would benefit the 1 million workers on
limited contracts and is a victory for the centre-left SPD.
Employers can under current rules offer limited contracts of
up to two years, after which they must decide whether to
terminate the contracts or offer employees permanent jobs.
The Bundestag lower house of parliament will vote on the new
amendments to the labor law in the summer and they will go into
effect next year.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen and Thorsten Severin; Writing by
Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)