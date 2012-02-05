* Labour office: vacancies longer, new sectors affected
* Vacancies for doctors open for 155 days
BERLIN Feb 5 The skills shortage
affecting certain areas of the German economy both worsened and
widened in 2011, the labour office told Reuters on Sunday.
Shortages of engineers, doctors and healthcare workers
intensified, while new groups such as computer experts were
added to the list, a spokeswoman for the office said.
"Since our analysis in 2011, the shortage has worsened for
the occupations already affected," she said, adding that the
types of jobs affected had also increased.
A report by the office showed that supply-and-disposal
engineers are now also highly sought after, as are highly
qualified information-technology experts and software
developers.
On average, a vacant job in Germany now remains open for 68
days, compared with 58 days two years ago, the report showed. In
areas affected by skills shortages, the period can last three to
five months.
Engineering areas still affected by the skills shortage
include: structural-metal, welding technology, automotive,
machine building, mechatronics, energy, and electrical fields.
Especially difficult is the shortage of skilled healthcare
workers, the office said, ranging from old-age care specialists
and nurses to doctors, with vacancies for physicians open on
average 155 days.
