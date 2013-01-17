BRIEF-Syngene International & Herbalife partner to establish nutrition R&D lab in India
* Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India
FRANKFURT Jan 17 Germany's Federal Court of Justice has ruled that investors can sue Standard & Poor's for failing to adequately reflect the deteriorating financial health of Lehman Bros in its rating assessment shortly before the bank became insolvent.
The court admitted a case brought by Juergen Hillebrand, a German pensioner who bought a Lehman investment note called an "Alpha Express Zertifikat", a product whose performance was tied to Lehman's credit risk, his lawyer Jens-Peter Gieschen at law firm KWAG in Bremen, Germany, said on Thursday.
It's the first time a German court has admitted a case brought by retail investors against rating agencies, potentially opening the door to further claims.
S&P, part of McGraw-Hill Cos Inc , failed in its duty to make a credible ratings assessment because the notes were given a good score only days before the Lehman insolvency in September 2008, Gieschen said.
A spokeswoman for S&P in Germany said: "We believe that these claims are without merit."
One of the reasons Hillebrand bought 30,000 euros ($40,100)worth of the Lehman notes in May 2008 was the fact that they were rated A+, giving him the impression it was a conservative investment, Gieschen said.
Nikolaus Boemcke, a Munich-based attorney specialised in capital markets litigation with law firm Roessner, said: "With this decision the court has opened a new way to help Lehman victims."
The Federal Court decision dates from Dec. 13, 2012 and was communicated to Hillebrand on Jan. 14, Gieschen said.
FRANKFURT, March 2 Germany produced 2.4 million tonnes of oil in 2016, unchanged on the previous year, while natural gas output fell by 8.1 percent to 7.9 billion cubic metres (bcm), industry association BVEG data showed on Thursday. German producers include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil Erdgas-Erdoel, DEA, formerly part of RWE and Engie E&P Deutschland. BASF's Wintershall produces modest gas volumes at home but more abroad, and leads in domestic crude oil.
* Autohome inc. Announces unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results