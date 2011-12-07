FRANKFURT Dec 7 German police are
investigating a suspicious envelope that was sent to the chief
executive of Deutsche Bank Josef Ackermann on
Wednesday.
A police spokesman in Frankfurt declined to say what was in
the envelope but said a bomb diposal expert had been sent to the
headquarters of Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest bank. In New
York, a senior U.S. law enforcement official said it contained
explosives.
Frankfurt police spokesman Alexander Kiessling said: "There
was a piece of mail that arrived at Deutsche Bank that was
noticed. It was noticed because it seemed unusual."
Ackermann is the face of capitalism in Germany and is one of
the few senior managers in the country who is always surrounded
by bodyguards. He is due to retire in May next year after more
than 10 years at the helm of the bank.
The U.S. law enforcement official told Reuters that the
"package" had been discovered in a mailroom around 1 p.m.
Frankfurt time (1200 GMT) and contained explosives and shrapnel.
The official said it carried a return address from the
European Central Bank, which is also located in Germany's
financial centre.
"We confirm that a suspicious package has been sent to
Deutsche Bank. It was handed over to police who started
investigations," a Deutsche Bank spokesman said.
Banking sources said the bank had stepped up security
measures around the world.
