UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT Dec 7 German police are investigating a suspicious envelope sent to Deutsche Bank on Wednesday and addressed to Josef Ackermann, chief executive of Germany's biggest bank, a police spokesman in Frankfurt said.
"There was a piece of mail that arrived at Deutsche Bank that was noticed," said the spokesman, Alexander Kiessling. He said Frankfurt police were investigating who had sent the envelope, and state police were examining the envelope. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts