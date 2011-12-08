FRANKFURT Dec 8 A suspicious envelope mailed to Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Josef Ackermann and intercepted before it reached him on Wednesday contained an apparent explosive powder that may have been homemade, a Frankfurt police spokesman said.

"What we had here was a powder, which indicates that we're not dealing with commercial or military explosives," Alexander Kiessling told Reuters on Thursday. "It could be something homemade, for instance made out of fireworks."

A banking source and a U.S. law enforcement official said an envelope with explosives in it was sent on Wednesday to Ackermann -- known as the face of capitalism in Germany -- but it was intercepted before it got to him.

Police in Frankfurt confirmed that a suspicious package was sent to the bank's headquarters in the city and that they were investigating, but they so far had been unable to confirm that it contained explosives.

Kiessling said the powder in the envelope raised the suspicion that it could detonate but that state police now had to examine the substance to determine what it was, a procedure that would probably take at least several hours.

Police declined to say whether there was a detonator in the envelope that could have ignited the powder.

German police and banking sources said it was unclear who had sent the package.

Security had been stepped up at Deutsche Bank offices around the world, banking sources said.

The incident occurred at a time when anti-capitalist protesters across the world are demonstrating against what they see as the excesses of bankers and financiers.

Germany is also playing a leading role in efforts to save the euro currency zone from collapse, which has led to the imposition of austerity measures on Greece and other countries.

It also occurred a day before European leaders were due to hold a summit in Brussels to discuss a way out of the sovereign debt crisis that started in Greece just over two years ago. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)