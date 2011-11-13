(Refiles to add word 'over' to 2nd bullet point)
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, Nov 13 German government
ministers from a beleaguered junior coalition party sought to
steal the limelight from euro sceptic rebels at a weekend
conference and convince Chancellor Angela Merkel they can be a
reliable partner.
The Free Democrats (FDP), who have suffered humiliating
regional defeats and risk dropping out of parliament altogether
at the next national polls, are riven by an internal referendum
on whether to back a permanent bail out fund for the euro zone.
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, the fresh-faced
38-year-old who became party leader in May in a so far
unsuccessful bid to restore the FDP's fortunes, urged some 700
faithful gathered in Frankfurt to prove the party's ability to
govern.
"Let's put an end to the sadness, an end to the tears. It is
time to put away the handkerchiefs," he said.
Failure to back the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) could
tear a rift between the FDP and Merkel's conservatives.
Roesler said the party had to show it was about more than
simply calling for lower taxes. He took a tough line on the euro
zone debt crisis, calling for harsh sanctions for states that
flout euro zone rules, but threw his backing behind the ESM.
Rebels have mounted a referendum among the party's 64,000
members on whether it should support the ESM. Results are due on
Dec. 17 and an indecisive vote could exacerbate the FDP's slide,
although the vote is non-binding and would not stop the party's
deputies from backing the new bailout fund in parliament.
Roesler's predecessor, Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle,
made a passionate appeal on behalf of Germany's duties to
Europe, saying: "Europe has its price, but is also has its
value. Whoever forgets this is making a historical mistake."
FDP leaders seem sure they can win the referendum, but many
in the party feel the result might be too close to call.
The FDP has been stuck at between 3 and 4 percent in opinion
polls for most of 2011, raising the risk that it might fail to
win the 5 percent minimum threshold to re-enter parliament.
Never before in post-war German history has a party fallen
as far as fast as the FDP. After winning a record 14.6 percent
in the 2009 election, the party failed to clear the 5 percent
threshold in five of seven regional elections this year.
"If you ask the people on the street, they can't tell you
what the FDP really stands for. The party needs to ... talk with
one voice," said FDP lawmaker Heinz Golombeck, who represents
the southwestern city of Karlsruhe in the Bundestag.
The FDP has often served as kingmaker in German politics and
has been in power longer than any other party in post-war
history -- 43 years since 1949. But many now perceive it as too
focused on the interests of the wealthy.
"I think we will reach the 5 percent threshold ... People
will take pity on us, but it's likely we will have to wait ten
years before we can govern again," said pensioner and party
member Klaus Reimler.
(Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)