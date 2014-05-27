BERLIN May 27 Germany plans to lower the
guaranteed rate of interest that the country's life insurers
offer on products as part of a package of measures to ease
pressure on the sector from prolonged low interest rates, a
government official said on Tuesday.
"It is our goal to follow the advice from actuarians to cut
the (guaranteed interest) to 1.25 percent from 1.75 percent by
January 1, 2015," the official told reporters, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The finance ministry sets the guaranteed rate, which has
traditionally been a focus for consumers and a headline selling
point for life insurers.
Rock bottom central bank and market interest rates have
slashed the income insurers can earn on their investments in
bonds and other fixed income securities, making it increasingly
hard to fulfil obligations to policy holders.
To ease the financial burden on insurers, Berlin has been
cutting the guaranteed rate, most recently in 2012.
The official said the government planned to get the deal to
lower the guaranteed interest through both houses of parliament
before the summer recess.
As part of the planned package, the government also wants to
increase the minimum contribution from policy holders to 90
percent of risk surplus, from a current 75 percent.
In case guarantees made to policyholders were at risk,
payouts to the company's shareholders could be blocked and
participation in unrealised reserves on fixed income assets
could be capped, the official said.
