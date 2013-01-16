BERLIN Jan 16 Germany said it is seeking a
common position with the French government over how to apply new
EU bank safety rules, a move that could allow Deutsche Bank
to sidestep a division of its business.
An EU advisory group came up with the idea last October of a
legal separation between commercial and investment banking
operations in an attempt to shield taxpayers from having to fund
further bailouts and to protect savers from any more banking
collapses.
But a French proposal put forward in December stopped short
of forcing a legal separation, allowing lenders to maintain
combined commercial and investment banking operations.
On Wednesday the German finance ministry said: "We are in
contact with the French government about the current French
proposal, and are working on a way to advance the implementation
of the Liikanen proposals on a national and European level."
Finnish central banker Erkki Liikanen headed the EU advisory
group.
Finding a pan-European consensus that the French agree with
makes it less likely that Deutsche Bank will be forced to
legally split its traditional deposit-taking business from most
market-making and trading activities.
Germany's BdB bank lobbying association said on Wednesday
that full legal separation amounts to overregulation and could
damage the German economy. Deutsche Bank co-chief executive
Juergen Fitschen is set to lead the association from April 15.
In September last year, Deutsche Bank announced a strategy
based on closer integration between its corporate and investment
bank and its asset and wealth management unit.
Liikanen's group, which included Deutsche Bank's former
chief risk officer Hugo Baenziger, said ring-fencing investment
banking would make it easier for the part of the bank that holds
savers' deposits and lends to businesses to keep running even if
other arms of the group collapsed.
The French proposal asks banks to house their proprietary
trading units in separate, self-funded entities - leaving most
of French lenders' investment banking activities untouched,
handing a victory to BNP Paribas, Societe Generale
and other banks, after months of intense lobbying.
In another step towards tighter banking regulation, Germany
wants to be able to force banks to be wound down or restructured
and to restrict their legal rights if ordered to take steps to
ensure they are not too big to fail, according to a working
draft law seen by Reuters on Thursday.
(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski, Klaus Lauer in Berlin;
writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)