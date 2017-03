BERLIN Feb 28 Germany is prepared to sell tank howitzers to Lithuania, German magazine Der Spiegel said on Saturday.

Deputy defence minister Katrin Suder said in a defence committee meeting it would be possible to sell howitzers to Lithuania as the German armed forces had a sufficient number of them, the magazine said.

It added that Suder had stressed Germany wanted to help its NATO partner modernise its forces and would "favourably examine" a potential request for tank howitzers.

A spokesman for the German defence ministry said Lithuania had not made an official request but the country had expressed an interest and Germany was prepared to help.

Lithuania, like Latvia and Estonia - part of the Soviet Union for much of the last century - worries that Russia's annexation of Crimea and support for rebels in Ukraine may be a foretaste of it reasserting itself in other former Soviet territories.