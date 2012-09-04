UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Lufthansa passengers face further disruption after cabin crew representatives said on Tuesday they would go on strike from 1100 GMT on Tuesday for 11 hours at Munich's international airport in a fight over pay and working conditions.
The German cabin crew union, UFO, said it was calling on its members working at Lufthansa to go on strike in Munich from 1100-2000 GMT.
Earlier, UFO said workers would go on strike in Frankfurt from 0400-1200 GMT and in Berlin's Tegel airport from 0300-1100 GMT. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources