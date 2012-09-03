FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Lufthansa passengers face further disruption after cabin crew representatives said late on Monday they would go on strike the following day from 0300 GMT on Tuesday for 8 hours at Berlin's Tegel airport in a row over pay and conditions.

An eight-hour strike at Frankfurt on Friday forced the cancellation of almost 200 Lufthansa flights, leaving 26,000 passengers stranded and costing Germany's biggest airline millions.

The airport, Germany's busiest, was also closed to inbound flights from Europe for several hours due to congestion.

The UFO union, which is calling for a 5 percent pay increase and guarantees against outsourcing and the use of temporary workers, had threatened to widen the strike action if Lufthansa did not make any concessions.

Lufthansa is in the midst of a 1.5 billion euro cost-cutting programme to combat rising fuel costs and competition from low-cost and Gulf carriers. The airline has said it will not improve its offer - 3.5 percent more pay, but longer hours. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)