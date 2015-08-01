VIENNA Aug 1 Europe's leading puzzles and games maker Ravensburger is interested in more acquisitions, after it bought Swedish wooden toy maker Brio at the start of the year, its chief executive told a German paper.

"There's a lot of activity in the market and there's some good possibilities," Karsten Schmidt told German paper Welt am Sonntag in an advance copy of an interview to be published on Sunday.

Germany-based Ravensburger, which is 132 years old, makes half of its sales in its home country and the rest mainly in western Europe.

"That means there's a lot of regions in which we want to expand," Schmidt said, adding that the company has the necessary liquidity for acquisitions.

He said though that Ravensburger, which had turnover of 373 million euros ($410 million) in 2014, would not likely be moving into the field of action toys. ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)