BERLIN Nov 25 Germany is ready to send up to
650 soldiers to Mali to bolster the United Nations peacekeeping
mission in the West African country and to help France in the
region, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"We will shortly ask parliament to approve a mandate of up
to 650 soldiers," von der Leyen said after a meeting of the
Bundestag lower house of parliament's defence committee.
She added that Germany also planned to increase the number
of soldiers training Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraq to up to
150 from 100.
