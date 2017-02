FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German truckmaker MAN has not seen any impact yet from the turbulence in stock markets or a slowdown in the economy, Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking on the eve of the Frankfurt Auto Show, he also reiterated that he expected significant growth in the second half of the year, albeit at lower rates than those seen at the start of the year.

He also said it was too early to make a forecast for 2012 but that there was still a lot of potential to reach the record levels of business achieved in 2007. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; Editing by Chris Wickham)