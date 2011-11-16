FRANKFURT Nov 16 German printing
machinery maker Manroland may be on its way to getting
a new owner soon, two people familiar with the plans said on
Wednesday.
The sources told Reuters an investor from Europe who is in
the field of machine engineering sector wants to acquire
Manroland.
"There are talks with Allianz Capital Partners and Manroland
regarding a long-term solution," said a spokesman for truckmaker
MAN, which holds 23 percent of Manroland, referring to
the shareholder structure.
Allianz is also one of Manroland's shareholders
through its unit Allianz Capital Partners.
Newspaper Handelsblatt had also reported about the potential
European investor on Wednesday in a prerelease of its Thursday
edition.
One of the sources told Reuters the investor needed some
help from the current shareholders, either in the form of loans
or for the latter to continue holding some minority stake in
Manroland.
Financial investors are having a difficult time right now to
get loans to finance acquisitions.
Allianz declined to comment.
One of the sources said a basic decision on the fate of
Manroland could be made in the next two to three weeks.
The newspaper Offenbach Post reported on Monday that a sale
of Manroland could not be ruled out.
