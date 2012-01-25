FRANKFURT Jan 25 Germany's IG Metall
trade union will likely demand up to a 6.5 percent annual pay
hike for manufacturing workers in upcoming wage talks after
labour leaders in a key region agreed to seek a hefty increase.
Based on the industry's past collective wage deals, the
proposed demand would likely lead to an actual wage increase
after inflation for its 3.64 million employees -- unusual in
large parts of the German economy where pay has been stagnant or
even declined in recent years.
The union's wage commission for the region of
Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to some of the country's biggest
employers such as Daimler, said assembly line workers
deserved a greater share of the spoils in view of strong
economic fundamentals.
"In the coming weeks there will be gilded balance sheets and
whole rows of record earnings that will be announced. Employees
are simply asking for their fair share," IG Metall
Baden-Wuerttemberg's boss Joerg Hofmann said in a statement.
Another region that includes GM's struggling European
brand Opel targeted a rise of 6-6.5 percent over the previous
contract, which expires at the end of March.
The board of IG Metall, which just announced its first
annual membership rise in about 20 years, expects to recommend
its national wage hike demand on Feb. 7.
IG Metall negotiates deals in many different industries, but
the upcoming talks affecting Germany's manufacturing sector are
the most important in terms of economic impact.
Demand-side economists in Germany led by Peter Bofinger, a
top adviser to the German government, have repeatedly called for
higher wage hikes to stimulate long dormant household
consumption.
But others have said that Germans, traditionally more likely
to save than spend, would not consume significantly more even
with higher wages, let alone enough to help bolster growth in
peripheral euro zone partners.
