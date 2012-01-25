FRANKFURT Jan 25 Germany's IG Metall trade union will likely demand up to a 6.5 percent annual pay hike for manufacturing workers in upcoming wage talks after labour leaders in a key region agreed to seek a hefty increase.

Based on the industry's past collective wage deals, the proposed demand would likely lead to an actual wage increase after inflation for its 3.64 million employees -- unusual in large parts of the German economy where pay has been stagnant or even declined in recent years.

The union's wage commission for the region of Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to some of the country's biggest employers such as Daimler, said assembly line workers deserved a greater share of the spoils in view of strong economic fundamentals.

"In the coming weeks there will be gilded balance sheets and whole rows of record earnings that will be announced. Employees are simply asking for their fair share," IG Metall Baden-Wuerttemberg's boss Joerg Hofmann said in a statement.

Another region that includes GM's struggling European brand Opel targeted a rise of 6-6.5 percent over the previous contract, which expires at the end of March.

The board of IG Metall, which just announced its first annual membership rise in about 20 years, expects to recommend its national wage hike demand on Feb. 7.

IG Metall negotiates deals in many different industries, but the upcoming talks affecting Germany's manufacturing sector are the most important in terms of economic impact.

Demand-side economists in Germany led by Peter Bofinger, a top adviser to the German government, have repeatedly called for higher wage hikes to stimulate long dormant household consumption.

But others have said that Germans, traditionally more likely to save than spend, would not consume significantly more even with higher wages, let alone enough to help bolster growth in peripheral euro zone partners. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Hugh Lawson)