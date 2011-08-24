FRANKFURT Aug 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0620 GMT):
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
VW's second-largest shareholder, the German state of Lower
Saxony, said it would be punished by voters were it to sell a
voting stake in the carmaker to reduce debt by more than 10
billion euros ($14.4 billion).
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 1 percent higher
Australian contractor Leighton Holdings ,
majority-owned by Hochtief, said on Wednesday its chairman David
Mortimer resigned from the board with immediate effect.
FUCHS PETROLUB (FPEG_p.DE)
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
Preferent shares of the German lubrication specialist will
be added to the STOXX Europe 600 Index as of Sept. 19,
while Tognum will be removed. from th index.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The real estate company raised its 2011 outlook for rental
income to 89 million euros and Funds From Operations (FFO) to 34
million euros up from 87 million and 32 million respectively.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +3.0 pct, S&P 500 +3.4 pct, Nasdaq
+4.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
August Ifo business climate due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 111.0
down from 112.9 in July. Economic sentiment seen at -25.0 down
from -15.1, while current conditions seen at 120.0, down from
121.4 in July.
($1 = 0.695 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)