FRANKFURT Aug 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0620 GMT):

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

VW's second-largest shareholder, the German state of Lower Saxony, said it would be punished by voters were it to sell a voting stake in the carmaker to reduce debt by more than 10 billion euros ($14.4 billion).

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1 percent higher

Australian contractor Leighton Holdings , majority-owned by Hochtief, said on Wednesday its chairman David Mortimer resigned from the board with immediate effect.

FUCHS PETROLUB (FPEG_p.DE)

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

Preferent shares of the German lubrication specialist will be added to the STOXX Europe 600 Index as of Sept. 19, while Tognum will be removed. from th index.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The real estate company raised its 2011 outlook for rental income to 89 million euros and Funds From Operations (FFO) to 34 million euros up from 87 million and 32 million respectively.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +3.0 pct, S&P 500 +3.4 pct, Nasdaq +4.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

August Ifo business climate due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 111.0 down from 112.9 in July. Economic sentiment seen at -25.0 down from -15.1, while current conditions seen at 120.0, down from 121.4 in July.

($1 = 0.695 Euros)