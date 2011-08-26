FRANKFURT Aug 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0610 GMT):

SHORT-SELLING

Italy, France, Spain and Belgium extended their short-selling bans on Thursday in a bid to cushion bank stocks from the euro debt crisis, but hinted the curbs could be lifted by October.

Related news

METRO

Indicated unchanged

Erich Kellerhans, grappling with co-owner Metro for control over retail chain Mediamarkt-Saturn, will stop Mediamarkt-Saturn's cash pooling agreement with other Metro divisions, Handelsblatt cited sources as saying.

Related news

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company's 77.6 percent stake in regional utility Suewag, which RWE reportedly is trying to divest, could fetch 700-800 million euros ($1.0-1.15 billion), business daily Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing several unidentified municipal representatives that are likely buyers.

Related news

GILDEMEISTER

Indicated 4.1 percent percent

The company said late Thursday it would launch a share buyback of about 5.1 percent of its capital, commencing from Aug. 26 and ending on Dec. 31 at the latest.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

ROTH & RAU , no proposed dividend

TAG IMMOBILIEN , no proposed dividend

CONERGY CGYGk.DE, no proposed dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq -2.0 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Import prices for July +0.8 m/m, +7.5 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for +0.1 pct m/m and +7.0 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.697 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)