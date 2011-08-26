FRANKFURT Aug 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0610 GMT):
SHORT-SELLING
Italy, France, Spain and Belgium extended their
short-selling bans on Thursday in a bid to cushion bank stocks
from the euro debt crisis, but hinted the curbs could be lifted
by October.
METRO
Indicated unchanged
Erich Kellerhans, grappling with co-owner Metro for control
over retail chain Mediamarkt-Saturn, will stop
Mediamarkt-Saturn's cash pooling agreement with other Metro
divisions, Handelsblatt cited sources as saying.
RWE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company's 77.6 percent stake in regional utility Suewag,
which RWE reportedly is trying to divest, could fetch 700-800
million euros ($1.0-1.15 billion), business daily Financial
Times Deutschland reported, citing several unidentified
municipal representatives that are likely buyers.
GILDEMEISTER
Indicated 4.1 percent percent
The company said late Thursday it would launch a share
buyback of about 5.1 percent of its capital, commencing from
Aug. 26 and ending on Dec. 31 at the latest.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:
ROTH & RAU , no proposed dividend
TAG IMMOBILIEN , no proposed dividend
CONERGY CGYGk.DE, no proposed dividend
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq
-2.0 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Import prices for July +0.8 m/m, +7.5 pct y/y. Reuters poll
was for +0.1 pct m/m and +7.0 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.697 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)