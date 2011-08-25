FRANKFURT Aug 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

RWE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

A Dutch court annulled the German utility's environmental permits for a coal-fired power plant being built near a UNESCO world heritage site, citing insufficient research on its impact.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

An internal examination by PricewaterhouseCoopers found that Europe's biggest carmaker's IT system is ill equipped to fend off attacks by hackers, daily Financial Times Deutschland reported. The company is working on improving its IT security, it said.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German construction company's Australian unit Leighton Holdings dumped its chief just eight months into the job after the group's chairman quit a day earlier, sending shares in Australia's top contractor tumbling despite fresh assurances the firm would meet its 2012 profit guidance.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German glasses retailer said it saw no reason to change its forecasts for 2011 yet, in spite of fears over the weakening world economy, as it reported a 2.4 percent rise in second-quarter pretax profit.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

September consumer sentiment down to 5.2 from 5.4 in August, in line with expectations

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)