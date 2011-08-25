FRANKFURT Aug 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):
RWE
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
A Dutch court annulled the German utility's environmental
permits for a coal-fired power plant being built near a UNESCO
world heritage site, citing insufficient research on its impact.
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)
An internal examination by PricewaterhouseCoopers found that
Europe's biggest carmaker's IT system is ill equipped to fend
off attacks by hackers, daily Financial Times Deutschland
reported. The company is working on improving its IT security,
it said.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German construction company's Australian unit Leighton
Holdings dumped its chief just eight months into the
job after the group's chairman quit a day earlier, sending
shares in Australia's top contractor tumbling despite fresh
assurances the firm would meet its 2012 profit guidance.
FIELMANN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The German glasses retailer said it saw no reason to change
its forecasts for 2011 yet, in spite of fears over the weakening
world economy, as it reported a 2.4 percent rise in
second-quarter pretax profit.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
September consumer sentiment down to 5.2 from 5.4 in August,
in line with expectations
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)