FRANKFURT Aug 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0630 GMT):

ALLIANZ , MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE), HANNOVER RE (HNRGn.DE)

Allianz indicated 1.3 pct higher

Munich Re indicated 0.8 pct higher

Hannover Re indicated 0.6 pct higher

Hurricane Irene caused $3 billion to $6 billion in insured losses, catastrophe modeling company AIR Worldwide said, affirming the insurance industry's suspicion the impact was not as bad as feared.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company plans to expand its online newspaper and book store to France, Italy, Britain, Spain and Poland, Handelblatt reported, citing the company's Chief Innovation Officer.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

The German car maker will present its new up! minicar model to the media.

AURUBIS , SALZGITTER

Aurubis indicated 0.5 percent higher

Salzgitter indicated 0.9 percent higher

Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann, CEO of Salzgitter, was appointed new chairman of the Aurubis supervisory board effective Oct. 1. Salzgitter is the largest shareholder in Europe's biggest copper smelter with a 25 percent stake.

STADA ARZNEIMITTEL (STAGn.DE)

Indicated 1 percent higher

The German generic drugmaker has signed two separate license and collaboration agreements with Gedeon Richter Plc. over the development and marketing of two biosimilar products for the two monoclonal antibodies Rituximab and Trastuzumab.

GSW

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The German property group reported half-year net rental income of 69.6 million euros ($101.1 mln) and 29 million in funds from operations (FFO), excluding disposals in the first half of 2011. It kept its outlook for 2011 FFO of 54 million euros to 59 million. ID:nEuHAD20a].

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - UBS cut its price target to 38.50 euros from 57 euros and kept its "buy" rating.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.3 pct, S&P 500 +2.8 pct, Nasdaq +3.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

