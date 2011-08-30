FRANKFURT Aug 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks
(share price indications at 0630 GMT):
ALLIANZ , MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE), HANNOVER RE
(HNRGn.DE)
Allianz indicated 1.3 pct higher
Munich Re indicated 0.8 pct higher
Hannover Re indicated 0.6 pct higher
Hurricane Irene caused $3 billion to $6 billion in insured
losses, catastrophe modeling company AIR Worldwide said,
affirming the insurance industry's suspicion the impact was not
as bad as feared.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company plans to expand its online newspaper and book
store to France, Italy, Britain, Spain and Poland, Handelblatt
reported, citing the company's Chief Innovation Officer.
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)
Indicated 1.3 pct higher
The German car maker will present its new up! minicar model
to the media.
AURUBIS , SALZGITTER
Aurubis indicated 0.5 percent higher
Salzgitter indicated 0.9 percent higher
Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann, CEO of Salzgitter, was appointed new
chairman of the Aurubis supervisory board effective Oct. 1.
Salzgitter is the largest shareholder in Europe's biggest copper
smelter with a 25 percent stake.
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL (STAGn.DE)
Indicated 1 percent higher
The German generic drugmaker has signed two separate license
and collaboration agreements with Gedeon Richter Plc. over the
development and marketing of two biosimilar products for the two
monoclonal antibodies Rituximab and Trastuzumab.
GSW
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The German property group reported half-year net rental
income of 69.6 million euros ($101.1 mln) and 29 million in
funds from operations (FFO), excluding disposals in the first
half of 2011. It kept its outlook for 2011 FFO of 54 million
euros to 59 million. ID:nEuHAD20a].
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - UBS cut its price target to
38.50 euros from 57 euros and kept its "buy" rating.
($1 = 0.688 Euros)
