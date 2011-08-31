FRANKFURT Aug 31 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0608 GMT):
BANKS
A senior lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservative bloc said on Tuesday that the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) should not be used to help banks
directly, only to help euro zone member states.
METRO
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
Peer Carrefour warned full-year profits would
slump 15 percent as it cuts prices in a bid to reverse market
share losses in its home market and elsewhere in Europe.
Separately, Financial Times Deutschland cited sources as
saying that Metro CEO Eckhard Cordes lacks the support from a
majority on the retailer's supervisory board to secure an
extension of his current term that expires October 2012.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated unchanged
Shareholder Schaeffler will publish half-year results.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
German construction firm Hochtief and Belgium's GeoSea
secured EU approval on Tuesday to take joint control of a
venture servicing offshore facilities such as wind farms.
Separately, Spanish builder ACS posted a 20.5
percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday,
boosted by strong sales at German unit Hochtief, which it seized
control of in June.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.01 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July preliminary retail sales unchanged m/m, -1.6 pct y/y.
Reuters poll was for -1.6 pct m/m and -1.9 pct y/y.
August unemployment due at 0800 GMT. Seen down 10,000 at 2.9
million or 7.0 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Harro ten Wolde)