FRANKFURT Aug 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0608 GMT):

BANKS

A senior lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc said on Tuesday that the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) should not be used to help banks directly, only to help euro zone member states.

METRO

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

Peer Carrefour warned full-year profits would slump 15 percent as it cuts prices in a bid to reverse market share losses in its home market and elsewhere in Europe.

Separately, Financial Times Deutschland cited sources as saying that Metro CEO Eckhard Cordes lacks the support from a majority on the retailer's supervisory board to secure an extension of his current term that expires October 2012.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated unchanged

Shareholder Schaeffler will publish half-year results.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

German construction firm Hochtief and Belgium's GeoSea secured EU approval on Tuesday to take joint control of a venture servicing offshore facilities such as wind farms.

Separately, Spanish builder ACS posted a 20.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong sales at German unit Hochtief, which it seized control of in June.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.01 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July preliminary retail sales unchanged m/m, -1.6 pct y/y. Reuters poll was for -1.6 pct m/m and -1.9 pct y/y.

August unemployment due at 0800 GMT. Seen down 10,000 at 2.9 million or 7.0 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

