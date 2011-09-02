FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.9 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0607 GMT):

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The agency that oversees U.S. mortgage markets is preparing to file suit against more than a dozen big banks, including Deutsche Bank, accusing them of misrepresenting the quality of mortgages they packaged and sold during the housing bubble, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment on Friday.

Separately, the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper cited sources as saying that Deutsche Bank may implement a savings programme in 2012 that could trim 1-2 billion euros ($1.4-2.9 billion) per year in costs if the economy worsens in the coming months.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

AT&T Inc is expected to soon propose a solution to U.S. antitrust regulators to salvage its planned $39 billion acquisition of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA, according to people close to the matter.

SAP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Oracle Corp suffered a significant setback as a U.S. judge discarded its $1.3 billion jury verdict against SAP AG, paving the way for a possible new trial in the years-long dispute.

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The German carmaker reported VW brand sales in the United States rose 10.4 percent in August to 25,232 vehicles, bringing its year-to-date increase in volume to 20.7 percent.

PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE)

Indicated 1 percent lower

Sales rose 7.5 percent in the United States in August to 2,184 vehicles.

BMW

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The German automaker is recalling 241,000 3 Series sedans due to possible problems with their brake lamps and turn signals.

FRESENIUS SE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Finance chief Stephan Sturm sold shares worth 636,000 euros on Sept. 1, while fellow management board member Rainer Baule cashed in 329,000 euros worth of stock options, according to company filings published late on Thursday.

METRO

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The supervisory board of the German retailer backed its chief executive, supporting his proposed changes in governance at electronics store chain MediaMarkt-Saturn.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Portugal's troubled state airline TAP "would be a good investment for a German company", Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told German business daily Handelsblatt, adding Lufthansa and Tap should cooperate.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The construction group is planning to make acquisitions of about 1 billion euros in the next two years, the company's Chief Executive Roland Koch told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview.

"Bilfinger Berger will become more international," Koch was quoted as saying.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company's new Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn has sent a letter to the company's employees, announcing restructuring measures that may include job cuts, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Christiaan Hetzner and Jonathan Gould)