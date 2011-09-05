FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 1 percent lower
Britain's health costs watchdog has rejected the company's
Erbitux drugs for advanced bowel cancer. In draft guidance, the
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
said the medicine's benefits are not clear enough to justify
providing them on the country's state-funded National Health
Service (NHS).
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
Indicted 2.8 percent lower
Securities packaged by Deutsche Bank are among half a dozen
deals being examined by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO),the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE)
Indicted 1.6 percent lower
The insurer targets raising revenue in the United States by
40 percent to $7 billion by 2014, its North America chief told
Financial Times Deutschland.
E.ON (EONGn.DE)
Indicted 1.3 percent lower
The CEO of Germany's biggest utility, Johannes Teyssen,
brushed off concern the company could become a takeover target,
according to daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
BASF (BASFn.DE)
Indicted 1.6 percent lower
Oil and gas production unit Wintershall could start
producing oil in Libya before the end of the year, although this
depends on a stable security situation and sanctions being
lifted, Wintershall CEO Rainer Seele told Handelsblatt in an
interview.
BMW
Indicted 1.9 percent lower
The German car maker has sold more than 100,000 cars in
August, more than it has ever sold in that month, paving the way
for the company to reach its 2011 sales target of more than 1.6
million, the group's finance chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
VW (VOWG_p.DE)
Indicted 1.9 percent lower
The German car maker's Audi unit will exceed 2011
sales of 1.2 million cars, its chief executive Rupert Stadler
told Automotive News Europe.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicted unchanged
The German telecoms company will start negotiations with
U.S. antitrust regulators to salvage its planned $39 billion
sale of T-Mobile USA, German magazine Focus cited Chief
Executive Rene Obermann as saying in an internal note.
EADS
Indicted 1.8 percent lower
The German government is preparing to take a stake in
European aerospace company EADS after no buyers for part of
Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) holding came forward, the Financial Times
said on Monday.
FRAPORT
Indicted 1.6 percent lower
The Frankfurt airport operator would team up with Spanish
infrastructure firm Acciona to bid for the country's
two largest airports in a 5.3-billion euro privatisation sale,
newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Saturday.
AIR BERLIN
Indicted 0.5 percent lower
The German airline doesn't need to raise additional capital
and is aiming for 500 million euros in debt by the end of the
year, its Chief Financial Officer told Boersen-Zeitung on
Saturday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -2.2 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq
-2.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.9 pct at Monday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO - Banc of America Merrill Lynch has raised
its recommendation on the shares to "neutral" from
"underperform" and has cuts its price target to 34 euros from 38
euros, traders said.
LANDESBANKEN
The European Commission has no objections to the acquisition
of parts of German landesbank WestLB by Helaba
, weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported.
GLOBAL ECONOMY
IMF chief Christine Lagarde told Der Spiegel that Europe and
the United States should consider stimulating economic growth,
if the situation permits, to offset a crisis of confidence
hitting the global economy.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
August Markit Services PMI due. Seen at 50.5.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan, Maria Sheahan)