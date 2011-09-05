FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 1 percent lower

Britain's health costs watchdog has rejected the company's Erbitux drugs for advanced bowel cancer. In draft guidance, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said the medicine's benefits are not clear enough to justify providing them on the country's state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Indicted 2.8 percent lower

Securities packaged by Deutsche Bank are among half a dozen deals being examined by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO),the Financial Times reported on Monday.

MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE)

Indicted 1.6 percent lower

The insurer targets raising revenue in the United States by 40 percent to $7 billion by 2014, its North America chief told Financial Times Deutschland.

E.ON (EONGn.DE)

Indicted 1.3 percent lower

The CEO of Germany's biggest utility, Johannes Teyssen, brushed off concern the company could become a takeover target, according to daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

BASF (BASFn.DE)

Indicted 1.6 percent lower

Oil and gas production unit Wintershall could start producing oil in Libya before the end of the year, although this depends on a stable security situation and sanctions being lifted, Wintershall CEO Rainer Seele told Handelsblatt in an interview.

BMW

Indicted 1.9 percent lower

The German car maker has sold more than 100,000 cars in August, more than it has ever sold in that month, paving the way for the company to reach its 2011 sales target of more than 1.6 million, the group's finance chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

VW (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicted 1.9 percent lower

The German car maker's Audi unit will exceed 2011 sales of 1.2 million cars, its chief executive Rupert Stadler told Automotive News Europe.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicted unchanged

The German telecoms company will start negotiations with U.S. antitrust regulators to salvage its planned $39 billion sale of T-Mobile USA, German magazine Focus cited Chief Executive Rene Obermann as saying in an internal note.

EADS

Indicted 1.8 percent lower

The German government is preparing to take a stake in European aerospace company EADS after no buyers for part of Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) holding came forward, the Financial Times said on Monday.

FRAPORT

Indicted 1.6 percent lower

The Frankfurt airport operator would team up with Spanish infrastructure firm Acciona to bid for the country's two largest airports in a 5.3-billion euro privatisation sale, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Saturday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicted 0.5 percent lower

The German airline doesn't need to raise additional capital and is aiming for 500 million euros in debt by the end of the year, its Chief Financial Officer told Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.2 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.6 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -1.9 pct at Monday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

METRO - Banc of America Merrill Lynch has raised its recommendation on the shares to "neutral" from "underperform" and has cuts its price target to 34 euros from 38 euros, traders said.

LANDESBANKEN

The European Commission has no objections to the acquisition of parts of German landesbank WestLB by Helaba , weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported.

GLOBAL ECONOMY

IMF chief Christine Lagarde told Der Spiegel that Europe and the United States should consider stimulating economic growth, if the situation permits, to offset a crisis of confidence hitting the global economy.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

August Markit Services PMI due. Seen at 50.5.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan, Maria Sheahan)