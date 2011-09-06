FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0620 GMT):

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Chief Executive Martin Blessing told daily Handelsblatt he does not expect the lender to become a takeover target despite a recent drop in its share price.

BMW , VW (VOWG_p.DE), DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

BMW indicated 0.7 percent lower

VW indicated 1.5 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower

Ratings agency Moody's has lowered its outlook for the auto industry to "stable" from "positive", cutting forecast for global demand growth to 3.5 percent from 5.1 percent for this year and to 6.5 percent from 7.4 percent next year.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa said it transported 3.76 million passengers in August, about 1 percent more than a year earlier.

DEMAG CRANES D9CGn.DE

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Terex said its unit Terex Germany GmbH & Co. KG and German crane maker Demag Cranes intend to conclude a domination and profit transfer agreement.

GAGFAH

Indicated 6.6 percent higher

Gagfah says it is making an offer to buy back shares from its shareholders worth 75 million euros, with the offer price at between 3.50 euros and 5.00 euros per share.

EVOTEC

Indicated 13.6 percent higher

Evotec said it and Roche have agreed to develop a compound that could slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Roche will pay Evotec an upfront fee of $10 million and Evotec could receive further development commercial milestone payments of up to $820 million as well as double-digit royalties on sales.

MDAX, SDAX, TECDAX MID-YEAR REVIEW

Deutz , KUKA and GSW Immobilien will be included in the MDAX as of Sept. 19, replacing Praktiker , Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE and IVG Immobilien .

Praktiker, IVG Immobilien and Prime Office Reit will be included in the SDAX , while Elexis will be replaced by Derby Cycle and Medion by Schaltbau .

Demag Cranes and Medion will be excluded from Deutsche Boerse indices as their free-float has dropped below 10 percent.

In the TecDAX , Roth + Rau and Phoenix Solar will be replaced by Xing (OBCGn.DE) and PSI (PSAGn.DE).

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

Goldman Sachs has raised European telecoms to "overweight" from "underweight", European utilities to "neutral" from "underweight" and European financial services to "underweight" and banks and real estate to "neutral"

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE) - JP Morgan has raised the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" with a 43 euro price target, traders said.

SGL CARBON - HSBC has raised the stock to "overweight" from "underweight".

LANXESS - UBS has raised the stock to "neutral" from "sell".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day.

Nikkei -2.2 pct at Tuesday's closes.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen down 1.5 percent m/m compared to a 1.8 percent increase in June.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christiaan Hetzner)