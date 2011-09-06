FRANKFURT, Sept 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0620 GMT):
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Chief Executive Martin Blessing told daily Handelsblatt he
does not expect the lender to become a takeover target despite a
recent drop in its share price.
BMW , VW (VOWG_p.DE), DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
BMW indicated 0.7 percent lower
VW indicated 1.5 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
Ratings agency Moody's has lowered its outlook for the auto
industry to "stable" from "positive", cutting forecast for
global demand growth to 3.5 percent from 5.1 percent for this
year and to 6.5 percent from 7.4 percent next year.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa
said it transported 3.76 million passengers in August, about 1
percent more than a year earlier.
DEMAG CRANES D9CGn.DE
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Terex said its unit Terex Germany GmbH & Co. KG and German
crane maker Demag Cranes intend to conclude a domination and
profit transfer agreement.
?
GAGFAH
Indicated 6.6 percent higher
Gagfah says it is making an offer to buy back shares from
its shareholders worth 75 million euros, with the offer price at
between 3.50 euros and 5.00 euros per share.
EVOTEC
Indicated 13.6 percent higher
Evotec said it and Roche have agreed to develop a
compound that could slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.
Roche will pay Evotec an upfront fee of $10 million and Evotec
could receive further development commercial milestone payments
of up to $820 million as well as double-digit royalties on
sales.
MDAX, SDAX, TECDAX MID-YEAR REVIEW
Deutz , KUKA and GSW Immobilien
will be included in the MDAX as of Sept. 19, replacing
Praktiker , Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE and IVG Immobilien
.
Praktiker, IVG Immobilien and Prime Office Reit
will be included in the SDAX , while Elexis
will be replaced by Derby Cycle and Medion
by Schaltbau .
Demag Cranes and Medion will be excluded from Deutsche
Boerse indices as their free-float has dropped below 10 percent.
In the TecDAX , Roth + Rau and Phoenix
Solar will be replaced by Xing (OBCGn.DE) and PSI
(PSAGn.DE).
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
Goldman Sachs has raised European telecoms to "overweight"
from "underweight", European utilities to "neutral" from
"underweight" and European financial services to "underweight"
and banks and real estate to "neutral"
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE) - JP Morgan has raised the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral" with a 43 euro price target, traders
said.
SGL CARBON - HSBC has raised the stock to
"overweight" from "underweight".
LANXESS - UBS has raised the stock to "neutral"
from "sell".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day.
Nikkei -2.2 pct at Tuesday's closes.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
July industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen down 1.5
percent m/m compared to a 1.8 percent increase in June.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christiaan Hetzner)