FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Sprint Nextel sued to stop AT&T Inc's $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, staking out its own private antitrust claims alongside the U.S. government's challenge to the deal.

Separately, citing three people with direct knowledge of the merger contract, Bloomberg reported AT&T can lower the price it pays for T-Mobile USA if the remedies requested by regulators become too expensive.

Related news [DTEGn.DE-E]

E.ON (EONGn.DE), RWE

E.ON indicated 2.7 percent higher

RWE indicated 2.8 percent higher

RWE and E.ON are mulling a sale of their stake in Urenco, provider of a services to enrich uranium, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing sources from both utilities.

Related news

VW (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp posted a 14.4 percent rise in vehicle sales in August from a year ago, it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Related news [VOWG_p.DE-E]

ALLIANZ

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) executive Mark Taborsky is leaving the company to develop and run investment products within Blackrock's U.S. Fiduciary Management Solutions business. The move comes after Allianz granted PIMCO full control of its global distribution of its products.

Related news

KLOECKNER & CO (KCOGn.DE)

Indicated 5.6 percent higher

The German steel trader said it would launch a profitability action plan to boost earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Related news

SGL CARBON

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The graphite electrode and carbon fibre maker said Germany's Voith held 9.14 percent of the voting shares in the company as of Sept. 1, up from 5.12 percent previously reported.

Related news

ROTH & RAU

Indicated 5.8 percent higher

Swiss firm Meyer Burger Technology holds more than 75 percent of the shares in Roth & Rau and aims to complete a domination and profit transfer agreement. It also aims to squeeze out minorities should it receive more than 95 percent of the stock, Roth & Rau said.

Related news

SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

IKB Deutsche Industriebank ; no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +2.01 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

July industrial output due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 0.5 percent m/m compared to a 1.1 percent decline in the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christiaan Hetzner)