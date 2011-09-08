FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0617 GMT):

BANKS (DBKGn.DE)

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.9 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 1.1 percent higher

European banks regulator EBA has asked national watchdogs to keep a close eye on lenders' liquidity as the availability of capital is a cause for concern, a German paper cited EBA executive director Adam Farkas as saying.

Related news

BASF (BASFn.DE)

Shares indicated 0.2 percent higher

The chemicals company is set to sell most of its nitrogen fertiliser assets to Yara International , Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation. It said a deal could be struck by the end of the month.

Related news [BASFn.DE-E]

AURUBIS

Shares indicated 0.1 percent higher

Europe's biggest copper smelter is planning more acquisitions, outside of Europe, after its buy of Luvata's rolled products division, its chief executive told FAZ.

Related news

EADS

Shares indicated 0.7 percent higher in Frankfurt

The aerospace and defense company is ready to dig deep into its $16 billion cash pile to drive forward plans to expand in the United States and is in preliminary talks with several companies, a senior executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

Separately, Bloomberg cited three people familiar with the matter as saying FedEx Corp is considering buying wide-body freighters from Boeing Co and Airbus as it looks to update its aging fleet of cargo airline.

Also, a French paper reported Airbus hopes to lift production capacity by a third as it has to do its utmost to keep up with demand for its revamped A320neo.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.5 pct, S&P 500 +2.9 pct, Nasdaq +3.0 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German trade balance for July due at 0600 GMT. Exports are seen down 0.1 percent, compared with a decline of 1.2 percent in the previous month. Imports are seen up 0.2 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent increase a month earlier.

ECB RATE DECISION

The European Central Bank is due to announce its rate decision. It is expected to signal a change in policy direction, halting an interest-rate rise cycle just five months after it started as the euro zone debt crisis weighs on the economy.

Related stories

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)