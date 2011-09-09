FRANKFURT, Sept 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0630 GMT):

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE), PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE)

Volkswagen indicated 0.9 percent lower

Porsche indicated 7 percent lower

Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said it would delay a merger with Porsche Automobil Holding SE beyond 2011 because of legal issues and examine other ways of creating an integrated auto group.

SAP

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

SAP agreed to plead guilty to unspecified charges in a criminal case involving unauthorized access to computers maintained by software rival Oracle Corp , according to a court filing. [ID: nN1E787271]

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse said shareholders in the Frankfurt-based exchange operator who had not yet tendered their stock as part of the NYSE Euronext deal would not be forced to do so as part of a so-called squeeze-out.

Separately Nasdaq OMX has intensified its opposition to the planned tie-up, saying the deal would "irrevocably destroy" competition in Europe's listed-derivatives market, the Wall Street Journal reported.

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Indicated 4.6 percent higher

Bayer and Johnson & Johnson's stroke preventer Xarelto moved one step closer to U.S. approval as a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted 9-2 to recommend clearance.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Germany's biggest airline will publish August traffic results.

HOCHTIEF , FRAPORT

Hochtief indicated 1.4 percent lower

Fraport indicated 0.9 percent lower

Germany's Fraport and Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) fund management arm RREEF have dropped out of the bidding race for the airport unit of Hochtief , two people familiar with the matter said.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 1 percent lower

Continental reiterated its full-year target of reaching 2011 sales of 29.5 billion euros, and said it sees no significant drop in volumes for 2012, the auto parts supplier's chief executive told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) - HSBC has cut the stock to "neutral" from "overweight" and cut its price target to 9.50 euros from 14 euros, traders said.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final August inflation numbers came in at unchanged m/m and +2.5 pct y/y. August wholesale price index was 0.1 percent m/m and 6.5 percent y/y.

