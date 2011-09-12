FRANKFURT, Sept 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 2.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0612 GMT):

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

Suzuki Motor Corp said on Monday that it plans to end its capital and business alliance with Volkswagen, and that it will ask Volkswagen to sell its stake in it.

Separately, VW's management is aiming to present options for creating an integrated auto group with Porsche to the VW supervisory board by end of the year, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

In addition, Volkswagen plans to add eight factories within seven years to a total of 70 factories worldwide, CEO Martin Winterkorn told Automotive News Europe. One of the eight will likely be a North American plant for Audi, Winterkorn said.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Lufthansa has appointed banks, among them Morgan Stanley , to sound out a potential sale of its loss-making British unit bmi, a source close to the process told Reuters.

Separately, India has refused to grant landing rights for Lufthansa's A-380 aircraft in the capital New Delhi, a German daily said in its Saturday edition.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA fought back against the Justice Department's challenge to their proposed merger, arguing the deal would "usher in more intense competition."

E.ON (EONGn.DE)

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

E.ON lawyers are looking at options for merging unit E.ON Energy trading with Ruhrgas, Financial Times Deutschland reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The European Commission will not impose serious anti-trust restrictions on the $9 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext and will instead use new regulations to force the exchanges to open up, sources said.

PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE)

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Porsche intends to sell an average of 40,000 units a year of its latest 911 sports car over the model's lifecycle, doubling sales compared to 2010, Automotive News Europe reported citing a high-level Porsche source.

BMW

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

General Motors has reached out to BMW to expand their cooperation, potentially working on power train projects together, German magazine Der Spiegel reported without citing sources.

DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

Deutsche Bank wants to expand its private banking business in its home market and may hire additional staff, according to a report in German weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE)

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, said it expects to remain in the black and stick to its dividend proposal this year even as it braces for a large number of hurricanes, board member Torsten Jeworrek told German daily Der Tagesspiegel.

Separately, Munich Re said that hurricane Irene impacted its business by a low three-digit million euro figure.

METRO

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes has lost the support of Metro's major shareholder Haniel, magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing sources close to the Haniel family.

K+S (SDFGn.DE)

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

K+S CFO Jan Peter Nonnenkamp said there may be opportunity to raise prices in light of limited capacity, he told Boersen-Zeitung.

FRAPORT

Indicated 2.0 percent lower

The company said passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport rose 2.5 percent in August.

XING (OBCGn.DE)

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

XING CEO Stefan Gross-Selbeck told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that he sees plenty of potential for XING to grow and that the company may pay a dividend next year.

