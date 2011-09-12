FRANKFURT, Sept 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.4 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks (share price indications at 0612 GMT):
VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
Suzuki Motor Corp said on Monday that it plans to
end its capital and business alliance with Volkswagen, and that
it will ask Volkswagen to sell its stake in it.
Separately, VW's management is aiming to present options for
creating an integrated auto group with Porsche to the VW
supervisory board by end of the year, Handelsblatt reported,
citing company sources.
In addition, Volkswagen plans to add eight factories within
seven years to a total of 70 factories worldwide, CEO Martin
Winterkorn told Automotive News Europe. One of the eight will
likely be a North American plant for Audi, Winterkorn said.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
Lufthansa has appointed banks, among them Morgan Stanley
, to sound out a potential sale of its loss-making British
unit bmi, a source close to the process told Reuters.
Separately, India has refused to grant landing rights for
Lufthansa's A-380 aircraft in the capital New Delhi, a German
daily said in its Saturday edition.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
AT&T Inc and T-Mobile USA fought back against the
Justice Department's challenge to their proposed merger, arguing
the deal would "usher in more intense competition."
E.ON (EONGn.DE)
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
E.ON lawyers are looking at options for merging unit E.ON
Energy trading with Ruhrgas, Financial Times Deutschland
reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The European Commission will not impose serious anti-trust
restrictions on the $9 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse
and NYSE Euronext and will instead use new regulations
to force the exchanges to open up, sources said.
PORSCHE (PSHG_p.DE)
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Porsche intends to sell an average of 40,000 units a year of
its latest 911 sports car over the model's lifecycle, doubling
sales compared to 2010, Automotive News Europe reported citing a
high-level Porsche source.
BMW
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
General Motors has reached out to BMW to expand their
cooperation, potentially working on power train projects
together, German magazine Der Spiegel reported without citing
sources.
DEUTSCHE BANK (DBKGn.DE)
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
Deutsche Bank wants to expand its private banking business
in its home market and may hire additional staff, according to a
report in German weekly WirtschaftsWoche.
MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE)
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, said it expects to
remain in the black and stick to its dividend proposal this year
even as it braces for a large number of hurricanes, board member
Torsten Jeworrek told German daily Der Tagesspiegel.
Separately, Munich Re said that hurricane Irene impacted its
business by a low three-digit million euro figure.
METRO
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes has lost the support of
Metro's major shareholder Haniel, magazine Der Spiegel reported,
citing sources close to the Haniel family.
K+S (SDFGn.DE)
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
K+S CFO Jan Peter Nonnenkamp said there may be opportunity
to raise prices in light of limited capacity, he told
Boersen-Zeitung.
FRAPORT
Indicated 2.0 percent lower
The company said passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport rose
2.5 percent in August.
XING (OBCGn.DE)
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
XING CEO Stefan Gross-Selbeck told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung that he sees plenty of potential for XING to
grow and that the company may pay a dividend next year.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske, Christoph Steitz and Victoria
Bryan)