FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

SAP

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

SAP has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a criminal probe into allegations that it downloaded millions of files from rival Oracle , according to a source familiar with the matter.

Related news

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said he expects the world's automotive market to grow faster than the global economy this decade. He also said the premium segment should grow faster than the overall market again.

Related news [DAIGn.DE-E]

MUNICH RE (MUVGn.DE)

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The market for insurance-linked "catastrophe" bonds looks set to shrink this year as insurance companies digest changes to models the industry uses to set conditions and prices for the bonds, the reinsurer said on Monday.

Related news [MUVGn.DE-E]

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE)

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The German government denied a local newspaper's report that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had called up U.S. President Barack Obama in a bid to back Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) $39 billion deal to sell T-Mobile USA to AT&T .

Related news [MUVGn.DE-E]

MAN

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The German truckmaker has not seen any impact yet from the turbulence in stock markets or a slowdown in the economy, Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking on the eve of the Frankfurt auto show, he also reiterated that he expected significant growth in the second half of the year, albeit at lower rates than those seen at the start of the year.

Related news [MUVGn.DE-E]

VOLKSWAGEN (VOWG_p.DE)

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Europe's biggest carmaker is prepared for any possible downturn in coming months, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said. He said group vehicle sales rose almost 15 percent to 5.4 million in the first eight months of the year.

Related news [VOWG_p.DE-E]

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.95 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTEGn.DE) - Goldman Sachs cut is price target for the stock to 7.80 euros from 9.60 euros, while keeping its "sell" rating.

DEUTSCHE POST (DPWGn.DE) - Citigroup cut its price target for the stock to 10.40 euros from 13.90 euros, while keeping its "hold" rating, traders said.

EUROZONE

Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt, the Financial Times reported.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Marilyn Gerlach)