Three contractors killed in explosion at Louisiana paper mill
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):
DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)
Indicated 1.2 pct lower
The chief executive of Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Dieter Zetsche, is likely to win a third term running the German luxury carmaker, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Related news [DAIGn.DE-E]
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Indicated 1 pct lower
Q3 results. The German private equity firm will release third quarter results.
Related news
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 1.1 pct lower
The company kept its 2011 outlook of consolidated sales of about 700 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of more than 14 percent.
Related news
DIVDAX
As of Sept. 19 Lufthansa , Daimler, MAN and BMW will be added to the index, while Merck KGAA , Linde , Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Beiersdorf will be removed, Deutsche Boerse said late-Tuesday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROZONE CRISIS
Europe will help Greece reform if it meets criteria set by the "troika" of creditor institutions, but it cannot do more than that, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a newspaper.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
Feb 8 Packaging Corp of America said an explosion at its DeRidder, Louisiana, paper mill resulted in the death of three contract workers on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry.