FRANKFURT, Sept 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0615 GMT):

DAIMLER (DAIGn.DE)

The chief executive of Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Dieter Zetsche, is likely to win a third term running the German luxury carmaker, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Q3 results. The German private equity firm will release third quarter results.

GERRY WEBER

The company kept its 2011 outlook of consolidated sales of about 700 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of more than 14 percent.

DIVDAX

As of Sept. 19 Lufthansa , Daimler, MAN and BMW will be added to the index, while Merck KGAA , Linde , Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Beiersdorf will be removed, Deutsche Boerse said late-Tuesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.5 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

EUROZONE CRISIS

Europe will help Greece reform if it meets criteria set by the "troika" of creditor institutions, but it cannot do more than that, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a newspaper.

