FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks (share price indications at 0603 GMT):

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

German family-owned company Luerssen has made a bid for all off ThyssenKrupp's shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss, German daily Hamburger Abendblatt reported on Wednesday, citing unspecified sources.

BASF (BASFn.DE)

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

EuroChem, a fertiliser company controlled by Russian tycoon Andrei Melnichenko, is interested in buying nitrogen fertiliser assets put on the block by BASF, Russian newswire Interfax reported on Wednesday, citing market sources.

SAP

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

An SAP AG subsidiary pleaded guilty to 12 criminal counts and will pay a $20 million fine for unauthorized downloads from software rival Oracle Corp .

DEUTSCHE BOERSE DB1Gne.DE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse AG's acquisition of NYSE Euronext could be unfair because it would create a "silo" in which a single exchange would dominate all stages of the trading and clearing process, said the head of rival Nasdaq OMX Group .

BMW

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

BMW-owned Rolls-Royce said China could overtake the United States as the company's most largest market over the next four months, according to an interview with Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes in Germany's Handelsblatt.

BAYER (BAYGn.DE)

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The company's CropScience unit holds its annual press conference from 0830 GMT.

EADS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher in Frankfurt

Airbus, a unit of aerospace group EADS, eyes challenges stemming from a possible global recession brought on by the eurozone debt crisis but Asia, notably China, will provide a buffer for growth, its chief operating officer said.

ELRINGKLINGER (ZILGn.DE)

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company's family shareholders have pledged they would not sell their holdings in the German automotive supplier, Chief Executive Stefan Wolf told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company holds its capital markets day.

AIXTRON (AIXGn.DE)

Indicated 15 percent lower

The company cut its 2011 outlook, now expecting sales to reach 600-650 million euros ($820-889 million), compared with a previous forecast of 800-900 million.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.8 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMY

Germany may cut its 2012 official growth forecast of 1.8 percent due to developments in financial markets, Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economy, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday.

